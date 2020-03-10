The Metro Conference has announced its selections for the 2020 South Dakota Metro All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams.

Sioux Falls Washington leads the first team on the boy's all-conference list with three selections. The Warriors will enter the Class AA state tournament as the fourth seed. O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Brandon Valley each added two players, while Lincoln had one selection on to the first-team. Two more Patriots were picked as honorable mentions on this year's list.

After posting a 21-0 record heading into the state tournament, the O'Gorman Lady Knights placed three on the girl's all-conference list. Lincoln, Brandon Valley, and Washington both had two while Roosevelt added one. Roosevelt and O'Gorman both had an honorable mention this season.

2019-2020 Metro All-Conference Boys Basketball Team:

First-Team

Ganin Thompson, Washington

Nate Gilbertson, Washington

Eli Williams, Washington

Akoi Akoi, O'Gorman

Jack Cartwright, O'Gorman

Gavin Terhark, Brandon Valley

Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley

Tyler Feldkamp, Roosevelt

Michael Paulson, Roosevelt

Max Burchill, Lincoln

Honorable Mention

Kesean Ladd, Lincoln

Sam Fawcett, Lincoln

Jackson McCormick, Roosevelt

Joe Kolbeck, Brandon Valley

2019-2020 Metro All-Conference Girls Basketball Team:

First-Team

Emma Ronsiek, O'Gorman

Hannah Ronsiek, O'Gorman

Isabelle Moore, O'Gorman

Morgan Hansen, Lincoln

Emma Osmundson, Lincoln

Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley

Hannah Behrens, Brandon Valley

Sydni Schetnan, Washington

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, Washington

Tatum Kooima, Roosevelt

Honorable Mention

Carly Kunkel, O'Gorman

Macey Neilson, Roosevelt

The 2020 Class AA Combined State Basketball Tournament will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 19-21.

