2019-2020 South Dakota Metro All-Conference Basketball Teams Announced
The Metro Conference has announced its selections for the 2020 South Dakota Metro All-Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Teams.
Sioux Falls Washington leads the first team on the boy's all-conference list with three selections. The Warriors will enter the Class AA state tournament as the fourth seed. O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Brandon Valley each added two players, while Lincoln had one selection on to the first-team. Two more Patriots were picked as honorable mentions on this year's list.
After posting a 21-0 record heading into the state tournament, the O'Gorman Lady Knights placed three on the girl's all-conference list. Lincoln, Brandon Valley, and Washington both had two while Roosevelt added one. Roosevelt and O'Gorman both had an honorable mention this season.
2019-2020 Metro All-Conference Boys Basketball Team:
First-Team
- Ganin Thompson, Washington
- Nate Gilbertson, Washington
- Eli Williams, Washington
- Akoi Akoi, O'Gorman
- Jack Cartwright, O'Gorman
- Gavin Terhark, Brandon Valley
- Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley
- Tyler Feldkamp, Roosevelt
- Michael Paulson, Roosevelt
- Max Burchill, Lincoln
Honorable Mention
- Kesean Ladd, Lincoln
- Sam Fawcett, Lincoln
- Jackson McCormick, Roosevelt
- Joe Kolbeck, Brandon Valley
2019-2020 Metro All-Conference Girls Basketball Team:
First-Team
- Emma Ronsiek, O'Gorman
- Hannah Ronsiek, O'Gorman
- Isabelle Moore, O'Gorman
- Morgan Hansen, Lincoln
- Emma Osmundson, Lincoln
- Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley
- Hannah Behrens, Brandon Valley
- Sydni Schetnan, Washington
- Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, Washington
- Tatum Kooima, Roosevelt
Honorable Mention
- Carly Kunkel, O'Gorman
- Macey Neilson, Roosevelt
The 2020 Class AA Combined State Basketball Tournament will be held at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 19-21.