2019-2020 South Dakota Class AA Girls All-State Basketball Team

Eight of the 13 athletes honored in this year's Class AA All-State Girls Basketball Team are from the Sioux Falls area!

The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced its selections for the 2019-2020 Class AA All-State Girls Basketball Team. This year's first-team features athletes from O'Gorman, Lincoln, and Washington. All three schools added a member to the second team, while Harrisburg also added two.

First-team members Emma Ronsiek (Creighton), Morgan Hansen (South Dakota), and Kyah Watson (South Dakota) will all continue playing basketball at the Division-I level. All three helped lead their schools to the top seeds of the Class AA girls basketball tournament. Washington junior Sydney Schetnan also joins the list after averaging just under 13 points per game.

Here are the selections for this year's teams:

FIRST TEAM

Emma Ronsiek, Sioux Falls O’Gorman — Sr., 6-1 F: 16.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 26 steals, 43 blocks, 34%-3

Morgan Hansen, Sioux Falls Lincoln — Sr., 6-1 G/F: 17.6 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 26 steals.

Sydni Schetnan, Sioux Falls Washington — Jr., 6-5 F/C: 12.8 ppg, 166 rebounds, 71 blocks, 48% FG

Kyah Watson, Rapid City Stevens — Sr., 5-11 G/F: 14 ppg, 8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 42 steals, 51% FG

Havyn Heinz, Huron— Sr., 5-6 G: 18.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 32%-3

Madison Wuebben, Yankton — Sr., 5-9 G: 15.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 33%-3

SECOND TEAM

Aby Phipps, Harrisburg — Sr., 6-0 G/F: 11.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 36%-3

Brecli Honner, Harrisburg — Jr., 5-9 G/F: 10.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.2 apg, 31 steals.

Emma Osmundson, Sioux Falls Lincoln — Sr., 5-10 G: 16.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 57 steals

Hannah Ronsiek, Sioux Falls O’Gorman — So., 5-10 G: 13.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 63 steals, 45%-3

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, Sioux Falls Washington — So., 6-2 G/F: 12.5 ppg, 124 rebounds, 43 assists.

Megan Fannin, Watertown — Sr., 5-9 G: 13.7 ppg, 2.4 apg, 19 blocks, 32%-3

Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central — Jr., 5-11 G: 12.3 ppg, 9.0 RPG, 2.0 apg, 58% FG

