2019-2020 Augustana Viking Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

The Augustana Vikings will move into its new basketball home at the Sanford Pentagon for 12 of the team's 15 home games this season.

The Pentagon will host Augustana for the first time this season on November 1 when the Vikings battle Concordia-Moorhead. All of the NSIC Conference games for the Vikings this season will be played on Heritage Court. The annual home game against the University of Sioux Falls is scheduled for January 4.

Augustana will still play three games on campus at the Elmen Center when the team hosts Cornell (October 27), Buena Vista University (November 21), and Nebraska Christian College (November 25).

Away game highlights include the Vikings participating in the Opening Weekend Conference Challenge November 9-10 against Arkansas-Monticello and Central Missouri. Augustana will again play in the East-West Challenge November 15-16 against Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines. The Vikings will travel to USF on February 21.

The entire schedule for the Augustana men's basketball team can be found here. Season tickets are available now through the Augustana website.