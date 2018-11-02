2018 South Dakota High School Football Championship Games Set

14 teams have punched their ticket to the DakotaDome in Vermillion in hopes of capturing a South Dakota high school football championship.

The semifinal round for every class completed on Friday night (November 2) and we now know which teams will head to Vermillion to play for a title. Champions will be crowned November 8-10.

Thursday will feature the Classes 9AA, 9A, and 11A championship games. Another triple-header of games will be played on Friday with Classes 9B, 11B, and 11AA taking place. Saturday's slate will be just the Class 11AAA championship game.

Tickets for each game are currently available for purchase through the University of South Dakota .

Thursday, November 8

Class 9A: Canistota/Freeman vs. Howard, 10:00 AM

Class 9AA: Bon Homme vs. Kimball/White Lake, 1:00 PM

Class 11A: Tea Area vs. Dell Rapids, 7:30 PM

Friday, November 9

Class 9B: Sully Buttes vs. Colome, 10:00 AM

Class 11B: Sioux Falls Christian vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, 1:00 PM

Class 11AA: Pierre vs. Huron, 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 10

Class 11AAA: Washington vs. Brandon Valley, 7:30 PM

ESPN 99.1 will have coverage of the Class 11A, 11B, and 11AAA championship games. Jerry Palleschi and Jason Whiting will be on the call.