2018 Preview: South Dakota State Offense

The very nature of college football is the constant rebuilding of a team's roster. That's what happens when you lose players every year to graduation.

Some years the departures sting a little more than others.

At South Dakota State in 2018, that means replacing a trio of the best to ever play their positions on offense in a Jackrabbit uniform.

SDSU is looking to replace the 137 catches for 2,076 yards and 23 touchdowns that tight end Dallas Goedert and wide receiver Jake Wieneke were responsible for in 2017, while up front replacing four-year starter Jacob Ohnesorge, who was the top center in all of FCS last season.

One thing that really helps is returning the number-two passer in Missouri Valley Conference, quarterback Taryn Christion, who was also second in the league in total offense and led the MVFC with 35 touchdown passes.

As for who he'll target in 2018, Christion will be throwing to familiar faces Jacob Brown, Cade Johnson, Marquise Lewis, and Alex Wilde - all who had touchdown grabs and double digits in receptions a year ago. Adam Anderson was also part of the 2017 receiving group, while newcomers Keenan Orr, Isaiah Hill, and Deyon Campbell will try to make an impact.

In the backfield, veteran running backs Isaac Wallace and Mikey Daniel, along with fullback Luke Sellers are now being coached for former SDSU quarterback Zach Lujan, the newest addition to John Stiegelmeier's staff. Wallace and Daniel combined for 16 scores in 2017. Pierre Strong, Blain Mulholland, and CJ Wilson could factor into a running back by committee approach for South Dakota State.

Up front, the Jacks are returning three starters - Tyler Weir, Wes Genant, and Tiano Pupangatoa, with Genant taking over for Ohnesorge at center.

Evan Greenway will start at tackle after getting four starts last season. The competitikon for the other tackle spot is between sophomores Eddie Miller and Eagan Lickiss, and Ohio State/Cincinnati transfer Grant Schmidt.

I talked with Isaac Wallace about being coached for a former quarterback and what he expects from the SDSU offense in 2018:

