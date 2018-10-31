2018 NFL Week 9 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Two NFC North teams do battle, while the Kansas City Chiefs travel to the Hue Jackson-less Browns to highlight the early NFL window this week.

FOX holds this week's doubleheader and locally they will start the day with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Detroit Lions. Minnesota will be looking for their first-ever win against the Lions at US Bank Stadium. The 3:25 late window is easy this week, as everyone in the country will receive the LA Rams/New Orleans game.

CBS/KELO-TV was put in another situation of having to choose between the Chiefs and Broncos and the Chiefs were selected again. Usually, on single-header days, the local stations will elect to take a game at 12:00 over 3:25.

Primetime games this week include a battle for the bay area between the 49ers/Raiders on Thursday Night Football, Rodgers vs. Brady on Sunday Night Football, and the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tennesee Titans on Monday Night Football.

NFL Week 9 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, November 1: Oakland @ San Francisco, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, November 4: Detroit @ Minnesota, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, November 4: Kansas City @ Cleveland, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, November 4: LA Rams @ New Orleans, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, November 4: Green Bay @ New England, 7:20, NBC

Monday, November 5: Tennessee @ Dallas, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 3

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 2

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 5

Cincinnati: 3

Cleveland: 2

Dallas: 6

Denver: 4

Detroit: 5

Green Bay: 8

Houston: 2

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 3

Kansas City: 8

Los Angeles Chargers: 3

Los Angeles Rams: 4

Miami: 1

Minnesota: 9

New England: 6

New Orleans: 3

New York Giants: 3

New York Jets: 3

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 4

Pittsburgh: 4

San Francisco: 4

Seattle: 2

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 2

Washington: 3