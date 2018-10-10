2018 NFL Week 6 Games Available To Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Sioux Falls will see a battle between two AFC North teams opposite of the Minnesota Vikings as part of Week 6 of the NFL season.

Minnesota will return home this week and will look to get a winning streak going as they host the 1-4 Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals last played in Minnesota back in 2016. The Vikings, as usual, will have their game shown on FOX at 12:00 PM.

CBS holds this week's doubleheader and a majority of the country will see an AFC North battle between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati in the 12:00 PM window. The late afternoon slot features the Dallas Cowboys as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most eyes will be on Sunday Night Football this week as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. This will be the first of two straight weeks that we see Kansas City on Sunday Night Football. Their game against Cincinnati during Week 7 has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

NFL Week 6 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, October 11: Philadelphia @ NY Giants, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, October 14: Arizona @ Minnesota, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, October 14: Pittsburgh @ Cincinnati, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, October 14: Jacksonville @ Dallas, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, October 14: Kansas City @ New England, 7:20, NBC

Monday, October 15: San Francisco @ Green Bay, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 2

Atlanta: 1

Baltimore: 2

Buffalo: 2

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 4

Cincinnati: 2

Cleveland: 1

Dallas: 4

Denver: 2

Detroit: 3

Green Bay: 6

Houston: 1

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 2

Kansas City: 5

Los Angeles Chargers: 2

Los Angeles Rams: 2

Miami:

Minnesota: 6

New England: 3

New Orleans: 1

New York Giants: 2

New York Jets: 2

Oakland: 2

Philadelphia: 3

Pittsburgh: 4

San Francisco: 3

Seattle: 1

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee:

Washington: 2