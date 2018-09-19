2018 NFL Week 3 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Minnesota and Green Bay are on separate networks this week leading to both games being shown, however fans of the Dallas Cowboys may be a bit disappointed.

In the early 12:00 PM window, The Packers and Redskins will be shown on FOX, while the single game on CBS this week will be the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. I'm sure there will be a lot of people flipping back-and-forth between both games.

FOX holds the doubleheader this week, but it will be another week where the "highlighted game" isn't shown in our market. Last week the Patriots-Jaguars game was passed in favor of the Raiders-Broncos with the local ties to Denver. This week the Cowboys-Seahawks game will not be available in Sioux Falls. A majority of NFC North territory stations have made the flip to the Bears-Cardinals game at 3:25

National games include the Jets-Browns on Thursday night, Patriots-Lions on Sunday night, and the week concludes with the Steelers-Buccaneers on Monday night.

NFL Week 3 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Thursday, September 20: NY Jets @ Cleveland Browns, 7:20, NFL Network

Sunday, September 23: Green Bay @ Washington 12:00, FOX

Sunday, September 23: Buffalo @ Minnesota, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, September 23: Chicago @ Arizona, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, September 23: New England @ Detroit, 7:20, NBC

Monday, September 24: Pittsburgh @ Tampa Bay, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List)

Arizona: 1

Atlanta: 1

Baltimore: 1

Buffalo: 1

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 3

Cincinnati: 1

Cleveland: 1

Dallas: 2

Denver: 1

Detroit: 2

Green Bay: 3

Houston:

Indianapolis:

Jacksonville:

Kansas City: 2

Los Angeles Chargers: 1

Los Angeles Rams: 1

Miami:

Minnesota: 3

New England: 1

New Orleans:

New York Giants: 1

New York Jets: 2

Oakland: 2

Philadelphia: 1

Pittsburgh: 2

San Francisco: 1

Seattle: 1

Tampa Bay: 1

Tennessee:

Washington: 1