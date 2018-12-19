2018 NFL Week 16 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

It's hard to believe but there are only two weeks left of the regular season in the NFL. Here are the games the Sioux Falls market will see for Week 16.

This week's schedule features two games on Saturday, a regular three-game schedule on Sunday, and the last Monday Night Football game of the season.

Going into this week, two games on the NFL schedule still had to be assigned to networks. Those games being the Packers/Jets and Giants/Colts. One was going on FOX and the other to CBS. Unfortunately for Packers fans, the Packers/Jets game was assigned to FOX and will not be shown in this market because of the Vikings/Lions game.

Minnesota and Detroit will be shown at 12:00 on FOX. This will be the only game available on FOX this week, and it's also among the smallest distribution for a Vikings game this season. The game will be available in all of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Michigan, along with parts of Nebraska and Iowa. Most of the reason as to why is that every NFC North team is on FOX this weekend, and the main game overall is the Buccaneers/Cowboys at 12:00 in other parts of the country.

The CBS doubleheader for the weekend is really straightforward. We will receive the top game of the early window, and the late afternoon slot is a national game outside of the state of Arizona. Sioux Falls will see Houston/Philadelphia at 12:00 followed by the Steelers/Saints game at 3:25.

Kansas City is on the road for Sunday Night Football against the Seahawks, while Denver is at Oakland for the final Monday Night Football game of the season.

NFL Week 16 Games Available in the Sioux Falls Market:

Saturday, December 22: Washington @ Tennessee, 3:30, NFL Network

Saturday, December 22: Baltimore @ LA Chargers, 7:00, NFL Network

Sunday, December 23: Minnesota @ Detroit, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, December 23: Houston @ Philadelphia, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, December 23: Pittsburgh @ New Orleans, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, December 23: Kansas City @ Seattle, 7:20, NBC

Monday, December 24: Denver @ Oakland, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports . KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona: 5

Atlanta: 5

Baltimore: 4

Buffalo: 3

Carolina: 4

Chicago: 10

Cincinnati: 4

Cleveland: 3

Dallas: 11

Denver: 8

Detroit: 8

Green Bay: 14

Houston: 5

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 4

Kansas City: 13

Los Angeles Chargers: 7

Los Angeles Rams: 7

Miami: 3

Minnesota: 15

New England: 9

New Orleans: 7

New York Giants: 4

New York Jets: 5

Oakland: 4

Philadelphia: 10

Pittsburgh: 9

San Francisco: 5

Seattle: 6

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 5

Washington: 6