Say hello to a brand new Emmys Comedy champ! For the first time in eleven years, a show other than 30 Rock , Modern Family, and Veep has been named Outstanding Comedy Series, and this year it was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel !

With Modern Family not nominated for the first time in the series’ history and Veep on hiatus due to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer treatment and recovery, the TV Academy finally discovered there were other comedy series out there in the world. Who knew! Amy Sherman-Palladino’s Amazon series beat out Atlanta , Barry , Black-ish , Curb Your Enthusiasm , GLOW , Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Silicon Valley .

Maisel won huge at the Emmys, also earning star Rachel Brosnahan her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Alex Borstein took home the Supporting Actress in a Comedy prize, while Sherman-Palladino won the top Directing and Writing awards in the comedy categories. This was also the rare time the TV Academy agreed with the Golden Globes on the best comedy of the year – the last time was when Modern Family won both prizes in 2011. Maisel won the Globe last fall, as well the Critics Choice TV Award earlier this year.

