It’s the 2018 Emmy Awards , and the Oscars still found a way to steal the show.

During the ceremony on Monday night, Glenn Weiss, the director of 2018 Academy Awards broadcast, won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special. Instead of simply using his acceptance speed to share the usual thank yous or tell a touching anecdote, he turned it into a marriage proposal. No, seriously.

“Jan you are the sunshine in my life,” Weiss said on stage to his girlfriend in the audience. “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.” And then Jan, the entire room, and every home with a TV tuned in to NBC lost their minds. Watch the clip below.

Is this the craziest thing to happen on an awards show? Second, of course, to the Oscar’s own bonkers moment . The big question is, though, what would he have done if he didn’t win? Was he planning to pop the question at an after party? When they got back home? Maybe wait and do it during the 2019 Oscars? That could definitely help their ratings problem !

Should the happy couple be worried about George R.R. Martin lurking in the background though? The guy looks like he’s plotting who to kill off first.

Either way, the Oscars just one-upped you Emmys. Balls in your court.