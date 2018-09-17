This year’s lead actress race in the drama category at the 2018 Emmys was more stacked than ever. It was also the TV Academy’s last chance to award Claire Foy for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown , and they didn’t miss it.

Foy earned her first Emmy nomination last year, but lost to Elisabeth Moss . But on Monday night, The Crown star took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. With the Netflix show swapping out the Royal cast for all new actors next season, this was Foy’s (as well as fellow nominee Matt Smith, who lost to Peter Dinklage) final chance to win for the role.

She bested The Handmaid’s Tale’s Moss, Killing Eve ‘s Sandra Oh , who became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated in the category, Keri Russell for the final season of The Americans , Tatiana Maslany for Orphan Black , and Evan Rachel Wood for Westworld .

During her speech, she dedicated the award to the new cast stepping into Season 3 of The Crown . Watch a clip below.

Stay tuned to see what other awards it takes home tonight, and see the full list of 2018 Emmys winners here.