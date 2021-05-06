20 Phrases South Dakota Parents Said To “Inspire” Their Kids

A new survey said that the number one phrase parents used that kids really hated was, “Money doesn't grow on trees!”

So we thought we'd ask some of our fellow South Dakotans what phrases their parents used to enlighten them? Here is some of the wisdom of what they shared...

Lisa Van Dame: “Don't let out all the bought air!” London Zerfas: My mom always said before we go in any store "you don't want stuff, you don't touch stuff and you don't have to pee" Tina Marie Woodson: “Were you born in a barn?” Richard Olson: My dad always told me "If you're early you're on time, if you're on time you're late, if you're late you're fired!" Carla Bamsey: “If you're looking for sympathy it's in the dictionary between 'Shit' and 'Syphilis'.” Kris Eliason Turner: Keep crying and I'll give you something to cry about! Suck it up! Angela Harvey Fitzgerald: Any time we told my dad "It hurts when I do this", He would say " Well don't do that!” When we said "My head hurts", he would say "A head like that should hurt". Ron Bartels: “Wish in one hand and crap in the other, see which one fills up faster!” Elizabeth Welter: When one of the kids got hurt...”It's a long way from your heart, it won't kill ya.” Ryan Story: “You’ll never have good eyes if you don’t start eating your carrots!” Ann King: My dad would say, "If you don't knock it off I'm going to pull your arm off and beat you with the bloody stump!" Tami Miller: “Keep crying and I will give you something to cry about!” Veronica Knotts: “You make a better door than a window!” Tracy Fodness: “If your friends jump off a bridge are you going to as well?!” Matt Larson: “The problem with being open-minded is that your brains might fall out.” Mark Hoiland: “It's a long time until breakfast, eat your supper!” Angela Bott: “Knock it off or I'll pull this car over!” Anna Uhl: “Because I said so!” Scott Leu: “Turn that damn music down!” Mollie Jo Van Meeteren: My grandma used to say, “It’s colder than a witches tit in a brass bra.”