2-Year-Old Girl Has Own Quarantine Cooking Show

Have you been cooking a lot during the COVID Pandemic? Lots of folks have been cooking, baking, canning, freezing, and gaining weight.

There is a popular phrase that has been used a lot during quarantine life...” Putting on your COVID-19”. I haven't put on that many pounds...yet.

There have also been a lot of people posting videos of themselves cooking new stuff. But you'd be hard-pressed to find any cooking videos as cute as the ones Callie Bauleke is posting of her 2-year-old daughter Evie in the kitchen.

“Evie’s Quarantine Cooking” show is posted on Facebook and folks are loving it! Some comments include:

Marissa Pinto: Can't wait to watch Evie on Food Network one day because she's a star!

Gina DeStefano: I love this!! Keep going, girl!

Pat Hartman: Can I get her autograph?

Deb Malkiewicz: She’s on her way Callie Bauleke! Open up that savings account for her now! She’s most likely gonna go viral!! Lol, Go get 'em Evie girl!

Whit Ney: I better get myself in the kitchen so I can keep up with my future daughter-in-law!!

Geri Swenstad: She’s famous!!! My gosh, she is so darn cute!

Little Evie is from Memphis and every Wednesday she pulls on her apron and chef hat and opens her Evie’s Quarantine Cooking show with an energetic “Welcome to my show!”.

I don't know if I'll be trying her recipes or not, but I'll be following her darling videos!