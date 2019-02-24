2 Suffer Minor Injuries When Plane Flips in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A pilot and co-pilot suffered minor injuries when their plane flipped while attempting a "touch-and-go" near Aberdeen.

Brown County sheriff's Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman says the pilot misjudged the depth of snow on Richmond Lake on Saturday afternoon. The plane ended upside-down on the lake's snowy, icy surface.

Lunzman tells the American News the plane took off from Aberdeen Regional Airport around 2 p.m.

The 65-year-old pilot and his 41-year-old co-pilot are both from Aberdeen. Lunzman says both men are experienced pilots.

In a touch-and-go, the pilot drops down and touches the surface without actually landing.

There were no mechanical issues with the single-engine plane.

