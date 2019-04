2 State Prison Inmates in Yankton Placed on Escape Status

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Two state prison inmates at the Yankton Community Work Center have been placed on escape status.

State corrections officials say Travis Mann and Matthew Weddell failed to report to their community service job site in Yankton on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Mann is serving sentences from Brookings County for drug possession and from Minnehaha County for forgery.

The 38-year-old Weddell is serving sentences from Stanley County for grand theft and failure to appear.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.