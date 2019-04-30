2 Plead Not Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two Sioux Falls men have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced Monday a federal grand jury indicted 34-year-old Byron Perez and 32-year-old Juan Garcia earlier this month. The indictment says the two distributed 500 grams or more of cocaine. A conviction carries a maximum 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

The Argus Leader says both men are in federal custody ahead of their June 18 trial.

