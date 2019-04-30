2 Plead Not Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two Sioux Falls men have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced Monday a federal grand jury indicted 34-year-old Byron Perez and 32-year-old Juan Garcia earlier this month. The indictment says the two distributed 500 grams or more of cocaine. A conviction carries a maximum 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

The Argus Leader says both men are in federal custody ahead of their June 18 trial.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.