2 New Casey’s Stores Coming To Sioux Falls

There are 8 Casey's General Stores in Sioux Falls and it looks like we will be getting 2 more. According to Sioux Falls Business Casey’s General Stores has plans to build at 57th Street and Nevada Avenue, just west of Louise Avenue and on the south end of Dawley Farm Village, just east of Rosa Parks Elementary on East 26th Street.

Casey's General Stores is a chain of pizza restaurants with gas pumps and convenience stores. The company is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines. Casey's has over 2100 stores nation wide.

Casey's has become very famous for their menu items including: Pizza's, Pizza Bites, Potato Cheese Bites, Cheese Breadsticks, Boneless Buffalo Wings, Chicken Tenders, Burgers, Subs, Salads, and Treats.