2 Men Standing Near Crashed Vehicle Killed When Hit by Semi

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a vehicle that had slid into a ditch near Hot Springs and a man who stopped to help are dead after they were hit by a semitrailer while standing outside the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol says the accident happed at 9:20 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 18 a mile west of Hot Springs. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, entered the east ditch and rolled.

The driver was able to get out of the car and a second driver stopped to provide assistance. That's when the semi lost control due to icy road conditions and the trailer jackknifed, entered the ditch and struck the two men.

Both victims, ages 25 and 27, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 27-year-old truck driver suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.