2 Men Arrested in Yankton for Making False Robbery Report

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say two men in Yankton were arrested for allegedly lying about being robbed.

The Argus Leader reports that a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old man were charged with false reporting and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Their names have not been released.

Police say officers were called to the Meridian Bridge near Riverview Park around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday after two people reported being robbed. Officers say their stories didn't make sense and the men eventually admitted to making the false report.

