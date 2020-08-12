2 Dead After Sturgis Motorcycle Crash

The 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is half over. It was estimated that over 250,000 people would be heading to the Black Hills of South Dakota for the event.

According to Dakota News Now on Tuesday authorities said an accident killed two people just west of Sturgis. A crash involving three motorcycles occurred around 5:15 pm Monday. Police responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 14A about three miles west of Sturgis.

South Dakota troopers reported that a motorcycle was heading west when it seemingly lost control while trying to make a curve and crossed over the center line and crashed into two motorcycles going in the opposite direction.

Pronounced dead at the scene where a 55-year-old man who had been driving the eastbound motorcycle. A 22-year-old man driving who had been driving one of the westbound motorcycles was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital and later died.

The third driver received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say no one involved in the crash was wearing a helmet.

This marks the first fatal crash of this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but there have been nine other reported injury-related crashes in the area.