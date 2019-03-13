Java, joe, jet fuel, go juice, cuppa, daily grind, caffeine fix, or just plain brew. No matter how you refer to your beloved "bean squeezins", this new event coming to Sioux Falls on March 30 will be just your cup of - - coffee!

The Sioux River Roast Off & Latte Art Throwdown is happening on Saturday, March 30, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Hilton Garden Inn (201 E. 8th Street ) in downtown Sioux Falls. The Community Outreach and Coffea Roasterie will be hosting this first-ever caffeine-fueled extravaganza, featuring coffee roasters from Fargo to Omaha and from Denver to Cedar Rapids.

You'll get to taste coffee from each competing roaster and vote for the Roast Champion, as well as learn about latte art and coffee cupping. There will also be food and beer sampling throughout the event. Tickets for this family-friendly event are $10 for adults, and kids 14 and under get in free.

Proceeds from this event will help raise awareness about The Community Outreach and its efforts to battle homelessness in Sioux Falls.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at both Coffea Roasterie & Espresso Bar locations ( Louise Avenue and Phillips Avenue ) or online at The Community Outreach .