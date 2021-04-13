1992 Cold Case of Yankton Woman Receives New Attention

It's been nearly 30 years since Tammy Haas of Yankton was reported missing in September of 1992, but local authorities, along with family members are still holding out hope that someone out there has answers as to how she died.

According to Dakota News Now, Authorities are now offering a $15,000 reward for any information regarding the 1992 death of Tammy Haas.

The FBI has stated that the objective in offering the reward is to help authorities uncover the reason Tammy died on that fateful September night upon leaving a homecoming party.

In a joint press conference held on Tuesday, the FBI and Yankton Police Department announced the reward on a significant day, as it would have been Tammy's 48th birthday.

Tammy was found deceased in a ravine a few days after she went missing in 1992. Her boyfriend at the time of her death (Erik Stuckel) was charged a few years later but was found not guilty in a court of law. Since then, the case has gone cold.

Only sporadic tips have been offered in the past few decades. However, Dateline NBC ran a program a number of years ago that renewed interest in the cold case.

You can watch the full press conference that the FBI and Yankton Police Department held in regards to the Tammy Haas case here.

If you have any information regarding the case of Tammy Haas, you are encouraged to contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or the FBI Sioux Falls Office at 605-334-6881

