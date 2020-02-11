$18M for Lewis & Clark Regional Water System

The non-profit wholesale provider of water to the tristate area will benefit from federal funding for the fiscal year 2020. The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System is expected to receive $18 million, an increase of $3 million compared to the fiscal year 2019.

According to Lewis and Clark Executive Director Troy Larson, Congress approved an additional $117.4 million for the Rural Water Program in the FY20 Budget.

The FY20 funding will be used to cover a portion of three construction projects:

A radial collector well adjacent to the Missouri River near Vermillion that is anticipated to produce 16 million gallons per day

A 2.5 million gallon water tower just east of Beresford

The 12.6-mile middle segment of the 24-inch pipeline between Beresford and Sioux Center

The administration’s proposed FY21 Budget was released on February 10. For the third consecutive year, it only includes $100,000 for Lewis & Clark.

