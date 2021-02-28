187 New South Dakota COVID Cases & Seven New Deaths

According to Dakota News Now, South Dakota has experienced a total of 1,886 COVID-19 deaths since March of last year, since the pandemic began.

As of yesterday, February 27, 2021, South Dakota state health officials have confirmed seven additional Coronavirus deaths along with 187 new COVID cases.

There have now been 1,886 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, and more than 112,000 cases throughout the state so far.

Currently, the state is reporting 1,910 active Coronavirus cases.

State health officials say that 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"According to the health department, nearly 25% of the state’s population received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and nearly 13% have received the full two-dose series"-Dakota News Now.

Source: Dakota News Now