18-Year-Old Saves Family of Four

Fox 10 TV reports a teenager in Connecticut was walking when he came upon a scene that some may say appeared to be from an action movie set.

Justin Gavin 18 was on his way to a local Walgreens when he came upon an SUV that appeared to be on fire.

The woman who was driving the vehicle at first didn't notice the fire had even started until vehicles driving past her began honking their horns, and Gavin starting yelling " Your car is on Fire!"

The woman couldn't stop her vehicle which is when Gavin jumped into action as he ran after the burning SUV that appeared to have more people inside than just the mother.

"I just felt like if I was in that situation, I would want somebody to help me out," Gavin said. "I guess my instincts took over"- Fox 10 TV.

By the time Gavin got to the vehicle, it had come to a complete stop. As he opened the car door to help get the mom out of the vehicle's driver seat the flames grew bigger.

Gavin also helped pull out from the burning vehicle the mother's three children aged, 9,4 and 1 who was in a car seat.

"It kind of got scary because I didn't know whether I was going to be able to get everyone out in time. And luckily, I did," Gavin said- Fox 10 TV.

The mother who was driving the burning SUV gives creat to Gavin for saving both her and her family's lives.

Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo awarded the teenager (both pictured above) a "challenge coin" to 'acknowledge his courageous act.'

Source: Fox 10 TV