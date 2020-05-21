17th Annual Fore the Kids YMCA Golf Classic – August 3, 2020

Join us on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Minnehaha Country Club for the 17th Annual Fore the Kids YMCA Golf Classic! All kids deserve the opportunity to discover who they are and what they can achieve, under the guidance of adults who care about them and believe in their potential. At the Sioux Falls Family YMCA, we put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all, especially for youth. The YMCA has been a part of making an impact on thousands of lives in the Sioux Falls community for the past 100 years and will continue for years to come. Now's the time to make a difference at our annual golf tournament. Funds raised at the event benefit Sioux Falls YMCA to assist in the following programs: YMCA Camp Leif Ericson, YMCA Afterschool Program and YMCA Sports & Fitness.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 11:00AM | Registration & Lunch 12:00PM | Shotgun Start 5:00PM | Social, Program & Prizes FEES Individual Golfer | $1,125 Team of Four Golfers | $4,500 Hole Sponsorship with a Team of Four Golfers | $500 Stand-Alone Hole Sponsorship | $750 EVENT SPONSORSHIP Various sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Mike Murphy at 605.336.2267 or Golf@SiouxFallsYMCA.org.