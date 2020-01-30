165,000 Infant Sleepers Recalled Pose Suffocation Risk
Four companies are recalling more than 165,000 inclined infant sleepers because they pose a suffocation risk for babies.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of Graco, Summer Infant, Evenflo, and Delta Children. According to news releases from the CPSC: "Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances."
The following info was placed on the USCPSC website:
Name of product: SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper inclined sleeper
Hazard: Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Name of product: Pillo Portable Napper
Hazard: Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Name of product: Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper, and others.
Hazard: Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Name of product: Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat
Hazard: Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
For refund and other informations go to CPSC.com.