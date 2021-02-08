16 Fun Activities Around Sioux Falls During Winter
Time to get the kids off the video games and get them involved with some fun wintertime activities. Here are 16 of them to get you started.
Sledding
You can fit the whole family on a long wooden toboggan. Sioux Falls offers dome fun sledding hills with hot chocolate as an after-sledding treat.
Ice Skating
Scheel's IcePlex, McKennan Park, Sherman Park, Tuthill Park, Frank Olson, Campus Park, and more offer great ice skating in Sioux Falls.
Break Out the Board Games
This cold snap may have made the first two on our list a little chilly, so how about a good old fashioned board game? Monopoly, Risk, Connect 4, and Life have made it fun and nostalgic to sit by the fire and roll the dice.
Getting Exercise
Tread mill or bundling up and going for a walk is a great way to shake the winter blues.
Downtown Shopping
Sioux Falls has a magnificent downtown shopping experience. Top it off with a great many in any of our great restaurants.
Home Improvement
Paint a room a new lively color for spring. Add new decor or build new shelving.
Old Courthouse Museum
Did you know that one of the first automobile called the Fawick Flyer is there along with many Native American exhibits and artifacts and a history of the Falls? Try it!
Go Green With Plants
It's a proven fact that growing houseplants is good for the soul. Let the kids have some fun in the dirt.
Indoor Seed Starter Greenhouse
May places sell a complete seed and greenhouse kit and now is a perfect time. In the spring, replant them in the garden and enjoy the fruits of your labor.
Baking Cookies and Treats
Again, it's a good idea to get the kids involved and off the video games. As an added bonus, the house smells great and the oven offers some fine heat.
Write a Letter
Not text, not an email, but actually writing a letter. Trust me when I say, it will make a grandparents day! Or simply start a journal.
Skiing and Tubing
Great Bear Recreation Park is a super-fun place you can enjoy winter sports. It even features a bunny hill for beginners.
Read a Good Book
My personal favorite is finding a good book to read. Pajama pants and a fire are preferred.
Take a Hike
The Outdoor Campus, the Sioux Falls bike trails, or the Arboretum offer some fun places to explore. Put together a scavenger hunt as well and see if you can find a pine cone, a squirrel, or a robin.
All Weekend Movie Marathon
If you've got the time, binge with a movie marathon such as the Marvel Avenger series or Star Wars. It can make you forget about the -1 degree temps outside.
Jigsaw Puzzle
Oh my but these are addictive and a great way to pass the time.