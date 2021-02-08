16 Fun Activities Around Sioux Falls During Winter

dolgachov

Time to get the kids off the video games and get them involved with some fun wintertime activities. Here are 16 of them to get you started.

  • Con Tanasiuk / Design Pics
    1

    Sledding

    You can fit the whole family on a long wooden toboggan. Sioux Falls offers dome fun sledding hills with hot chocolate as an after-sledding treat.

  • Svetlana Khvorostova
    2

    Ice Skating

    Scheel's IcePlex, McKennan Park, Sherman Park, Tuthill Park, Frank Olson, Campus Park, and more offer great ice skating in Sioux Falls.

  • ballda_Thinkstock/TSM
    3

    Break Out the Board Games

    This cold snap may have made the first two on our list a little chilly, so how about a good old fashioned board game? Monopoly, Risk, Connect 4, and Life have made it fun and nostalgic to sit by the fire and roll the dice.

  • kzenon_Thinkstock?TSM
    4

    Getting Exercise

    Tread mill or bundling up and going for a walk is a great way to shake the winter blues.

  • Dreef
    5

    Downtown Shopping

    Sioux Falls has a magnificent downtown shopping experience. Top it off with a great many in any of our great restaurants.

  • scanrail
    6

    Home Improvement

    Paint a room a new lively color for spring. Add new decor or build new shelving.

  • Terry Jacobs TSM
    7

    Old Courthouse Museum

    Did you know that one of the first automobile called the Fawick Flyer is there along with many Native American exhibits and artifacts and a history of the Falls? Try it!

  • MarkPiovesan_Thinkstock/TSM
    8

    Go Green With Plants

    It's a proven fact that growing houseplants is good for the soul. Let the kids have some fun in the dirt.

  • romrodinka
    9

    Indoor Seed Starter Greenhouse

    May places sell a complete seed and greenhouse kit and now is a perfect time. In the spring, replant them in the garden and enjoy the fruits of your labor.

  • ThitareeSarmkasat
    10

    Baking Cookies and Treats

    Again, it's a good idea to get the kids involved and off the video games. As an added bonus, the house smells great and the oven offers some fine heat.

  • hatman12_TSM_Thinkstock
    11

    Write a Letter

    Not text, not an email, but actually writing a letter. Trust me when I say, it will make a grandparents day! Or simply start a journal.

  • dolgachov
    12

    Skiing and Tubing

    Great Bear Recreation Park is a super-fun place you can enjoy winter sports. It even features a bunny hill for beginners.

  • Avosb_TSM
    13

    Read a Good Book

    My personal favorite is finding a good book to read. Pajama pants and a fire are preferred.

  • ViktorCap
    14

    Take a Hike

    The Outdoor Campus, the Sioux Falls bike trails, or the Arboretum offer some fun places to explore. Put together a scavenger hunt as well and see if you can find a pine cone, a squirrel, or a robin.

  • AntonioGuillem/TSM
    15

    All Weekend Movie Marathon

    If you've got the time, binge with a movie marathon such as the Marvel Avenger series or Star Wars. It can make you forget about the -1 degree temps outside.

  • Getty Images for Boston Children
    16

    Jigsaw Puzzle

    Oh my but these are addictive and a great way to pass the time.

Filed Under: Sioux Falls, Things to Do, Winter
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top