$145 for a Saute Pan?!

The other day I was on Instagram scrolling through as I usually do and came across an interesting ad.

The ad was talking about a pan that can take the place of six pieces of cookware.

So maybe that is how they came to the price of $145 for the single pan that comes in only five colors? I'm not sure but man that's a lot for one single saute pan.

Of course, the ad goes on to explain the many different features of the Always Pan. How it is non-stick, it comes with a wooden spoon and cool to the touch spoon rest, two easy-pour spouts, a nesting steamer basket, the list goes on.

But if one thing has all of these amenities is it worth the $145 price tag?

Here's what some of the reviews had to say about the Always Pan on the From Our Place website:

"Always Pan Always Excellent for everything including perfect steamed broccoli and cauliflower and stir fry and soup to fried chicken. We all love it and friends and other family want one too. Love it and highly recommend it to everyone♥️❣️"- Billie T.

"Like that the nonstick coating is not bad for health. I like that it looks classy and somewhat traditional but with a modern twist."- Rogehni M.

"I have sautéed and steamed in my new Always Pan and I really love it. It steams a good volume of vegetables and the clean up is quick and simple. With limited storage in my kitchen, I really appreciate the versatility of use and the lightweight.

It is also attractive so it sits out on my cooktop all the time. Highly recommend!"- Andrea B.