13 Streets Closing For Upcoming Sioux Falls Marathon

The 2019 Sioux Falls Marathon and Half Marathon are coming up Sunday, September 8th. Because of the anticipated participation in this weekend event it has been announced that 13 streets in Sioux Falls will be closed.

According to the Sioux Falls Sports Authority Project Director, Austin Bramley they are expecting 2300 – 2500 race participants.

Starting and finishing inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center for the third straight year, the 2019 Sioux Falls Marathon begins at 6:30 a.m., followed by the half marathon and 10K at 7 a.m. and the Miracle 5k at 10:15 a.m. The Miracle 5k starts outside on Western Avenue near Madison Street.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday:

- N Western Avenue (from Russell to Madison) 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

- N Western Avenue (from Madison to Burnside) 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

- Madison Street (Lyndale to Menlo) 6-11:15 a.m.

- Menlo Ave (Brookings to 4th St) 6-11 a.m.

- 4th St (Menlo to Duluth) 6-11 a.m.

- Duluth Ave (4th to 9th) 6-11 a.m.

- Main Ave (9th to 5th) 6-9 a.m.

- Dakota Ave (9th to 5th) 6-9 a.m.

- 9th St (Duluth to Phillips) 6-11 a.m.

- 8th St (Minnesota to Reid) 6-9 a.m.

- 6th St (Minnesota to Weber) 6-9 a.m.

- Phillips Avenue (9th St to Falls Park Dr) 6:30-9 a.m.

- Phillips Avenue (11th to 13th) 7:30-10 a.m.

- 13th St (Phillips to Dakota) 7:30-10 a.m.

- Dakota Avenue (13th to 9th) 7:30-10 a.m.