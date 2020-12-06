Jace, a 12-year-old boy, according to Dakota News Now, was sadly diagnosed with cancer last year in October. And with this year being taken over by a pandemic, Jace has been spending a lot of time at home.

Jace's wish from Make-A-Wish was for a video 'gamer's hideaway.'

This would be a place where Jace and his brother could go to just play their videogames together and escape the world for a bit, which soon would become a dream come true.

In October 2019, Jace suffered from a tumor that grew in his right thigh muscle; thanks to modern-day medicine, he is currently in remission.

“He’s very strong. Faith in God is even more incredible,” said Jace’s mom Beth Plessner, “He had a tumor about that size in his right thigh muscle. and fortunately, there was a targeted medicine and then in April, end of April, he had surgery to remove remainder of his tumor” -Dakota News Now.

President and CEO of Make-A-Wish, Sue Salter, says that they are granting the wishes they can safely make happen. In Jace's case, he wished for something to be added to his home which is fairly doable with the current state of the world.

“I walked into the basement and saw that pinball machine, I’m like woah, that is awesome. then the 86 inch TV is amazing. I love all the posters. I kind of love everything about it” stated Jace after he saw his gamer's hideaway for the first time.

Source: Dakota News Now