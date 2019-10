A Melbourne, Florida middle school basketball player has set the Internet on fire with an amazing shot.

12-Year Old Myli Harpold is adding up the views on social media this week.

On Friday, September 27 she hit a half-court shot. No big deal right?

Then, again, this Tuesday the crowd would erupt after she was double-teamed and made a spectacular no-look two handed toss with only two seconds on the clock.