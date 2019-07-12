10

A race so easy even this fat cat could finish. Welcome to South Dakota's Laziest Race! It's .5K (you read that right) and you could win icy cold prizes for best costume and hang with other couch potatoes. What's not to love here? It's a benefit for the Compass Center and begins at Remedy Brewing at 8th and Railroad Saturday at 1:00 PM but registration begins at 11:00 AM. (If you pull a hammy on this one we need to talk) $30 entry fee.