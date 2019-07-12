12 Things Happening In and Around Sioux Falls This Weekend – July 12 – 14
The city's largest motorcycle party, burnout contests, tractor pulls, and an art festival. It's all this weekend around the Sioux Falls area.
- 1
Hot Harley Nights
It's the most wonderful weekend of the year for motorcyclists. Pull the throttle back for Hot Harley Nights! Friday features a ride-in bike show, live music, and a motorcycle stunt show. Saturday begins with a poker run and a giant parade through the city beginning at 5:30 PM. Join us when the kickstands go down at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds for a free Night Ranger concert! All proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish SD. For a complete schedule, hit the title.
- 2
Thunder in the Valley
Take the 45 minute drive to Rock Valley, Iowa for the Outlaw ultimate truck and tractor national pull. It tends to get a little rowdy and loud so bring ear plugs. Buy a cold one - or two - and watch 2 tracks, 2 sleds, in 3 sessions.
- 3
Larchwood Family Days
Sweet burnouts and a cruise night will kick off the famed Larchwood Family Days of Friday (7/12). Saturday get ready for 5K and 10K race, poker walk, parade at 10:45 AM, food booths, bingo, car show, and more.
- 4
Catfish Bay
They call it the 'Greatest Show on H2O' and the Catfish Bay skiers are ready to hit the water on Friday night (7/12) at 7:00 PM.. Catfish Bay's Greatest Show on H2O is one of the top summer attractions in Sioux Falls. Come to a show and you will see amazing water skiing tricks, stunts and a funny family friendly stage show. The show is performed by the Catfish Bay Water Ski Team and consists of over 30 water ski performers, boat drivers, actors, sound technicians and more. Open most Friday nights throughout summer.
- 5
Live Music at Levitt Shell
Sioux Falls' newest outdoor venue, the Levitt Shell, located in Falls Park West, will be rockin' this weekend.
Friday @ 7:00 PM - Cole Allen
Saturday @ 7:00 PM - Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys
- 6
Downtown Farmers Market
Grab a basket of the freshest produce at Falls Park on Saturday from 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Get some flowers for someone special and have a cup of coffee while browsing. Get your veggies on at the Farmers Market.
- 7
Canaries Baseball
Bring it on, Chicago Dogs! We're ready. Canaries baseball kicks off at 7:05 PM Friday, 6:05 PM Saturday, and 1:05 PM Sunday at the Birdcage.
- 8
Anything Goes on Open Mic Night
Well, almost anything. Whether it's music, poetry, a skill you'd like to show off, comedy, or simply reading, it's all welcome at Books n Brewz Pizzeria on Saturday night from 7:00 - 10:00 PM.
- 9
Comedy of Errors at Falls Park
Widely considered to be Shakespeare's funniest play, Comedy of Errors will be performed at Falls Park every night this weekend at 7:00 PM. presented by Bare Bodkins. It's free with tickets handed out at at 6:00 PM so get there a little early for a spot.
- 10
South Dakota's Laziest Race
A race so easy even this fat cat could finish. Welcome to South Dakota's Laziest Race! It's .5K (you read that right) and you could win icy cold prizes for best costume and hang with other couch potatoes. What's not to love here? It's a benefit for the Compass Center and begins at Remedy Brewing at 8th and Railroad Saturday at 1:00 PM but registration begins at 11:00 AM. (If you pull a hammy on this one we need to talk) $30 entry fee.
- 11
Moonlight Movie Downtown
When the sun sets at Fawick Park Saturday at 8:30, bring the kids and snuggle in for a free showing of 101 Dalmatians. Snacks are available for purchase and bring a blanket.
- 12
Brookings Summer Arts Festival
Around 200 artists from around the nation descend on Pioneer Park in Brookings this weekend. Shop for art, see the artists at work, grab a a bite to eat and browse antiques, too. It runs from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM on Saturday and 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sunday. Click the title for artists, entertainment and food booth info.