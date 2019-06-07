2

Take in some great rodeo action Friday and Saturday (6/7 - 6/8 at Flandreau across from Royal River Casino & Hotel. Gates open each day at 10:00 AM for guests to enjoy Vendors, Food Booths, and Kid Zone. The First Annual Flandreau Rodeo Days brought over 200 contestants and in excess of 500 spectators each day to witness two days of heart pounding rodeo excitement. It was named the Best New Rodeo of the Year 2018 by the South Dakota Rodeo Association.