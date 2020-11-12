12 Local Restaurants & Bars That Should Become National Franchises
Sioux Falls has hundreds of amazing restaurants.
Some are locally owned and operated right here in Sioux Falls while others have franchise locations throughout the city.
But there are some locally-owned restaurants that I think should take the leap of faith and become national franchises and share their amazing food with the rest of the country.
Here are 12 locally-owned Sioux Falls restaurants that should become national franchises:
Enter your number to get our free mobile app