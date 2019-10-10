11th Dakota Angler Ice Institute Coming Up In Sioux Falls

If you are a fan of ice fishing or any kind of fishing for that matter, you'll want to plan to attend this years Dakota Angler Ice Institute! This years event is once again held in the Sioux Falls Arena. It's 3 days of all things fishing on:

Friday, Nov. 8th from 3pm to 9pm

3pm 9pm Saturday, Nov. 9th from 10am to 7pm

10am 7pm Sunday, Nov. 10th from 10am to 3pm

According to the organizer and owner Todd Heitkamp: “The 11th Annual Dakota Angler Ice Institute is the largest ice fishing show in the region. The latest and greatest in ice fishing will be on sale at unmatched prices. Besides the great deals there will be free seminars from the industry’s best held throughout the weekend. Hear from the likes of Brian Brosdahl, Brad Hawthorne, and The Godfather of ice fishing himself, Dave Genz! If you like to ice fish or are thinking about starting, you won’t want to miss the Dakota Angler Ice Institute November 8th through the 10th!”

Admission is only $5 bucks at the door. For more information go to Dakotaangler.com.