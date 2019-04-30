The 24 finalists for the South Dakota Mr. and Miss Basketball awards have been announced with 11 of the finalists being from the Sioux Falls metro area.

Each year Hansen Anderson Basketball names one boy and one girl as Mr. and Miss Basketball for their play during the season. They announce finalists for the award and honor them all during a luncheon. This year's event takes place at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls on Sunday, May 5 according to the Mitchell Daily Republic.

This year's finalists include 11 Sioux Falls metro area athletes. Brandon Valley had the most selected with four total. Those four included Danica Kocer, Trinity Law, Evan Talcott, and Carter Olthoff. Tea Area's Justin Hohn and Noah Freidel are both finalists after helping lead Tea to another Class A championship. Harrisburg is represented by Jeniah Ugofsky and Nick Hoyt. Mitchell Goodbary (Sioux Falls Christian), Jared Jaros (Sioux Falls Lincoln), and Awoti Akoi (O'Gorman) round out the Sioux Falls area athletes that are up for the awards.

Mr. Basketball 2019 Finalists:

Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley

Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley

Sawyer Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery

Kyler Meyer, Britton-Hecla

Jacob Prouty, Clark-Willow Lake

Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg

Karst Hunter, Miller

Alejandro Rama, Red Cloud

Mitchell Goodbury, Sioux Falls Christian

Jared Jaros, Sioux Falls Lincoln

Justin Hohn, Tea Area

Noah Freidel, Tea Area

Miss Basketball 2019 Finalists

Lauren Sees, Avon

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley

Michaela Jewett, Brookings

Karly Gustafson, Ethan

Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg

Kamryn Heinz, Ipswich

Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre

Awoti Akoi, Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Raven Cournoyer, Todd County

Mattilynn Reiner, Tripp-Delmont/Armour

Laurie Rogers, Warner

Last year's winners were Paiton Burckhard of Aberdeen Central and AJ Plitzuweit of Vermillion. More information regarding the award can be found here .