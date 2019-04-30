11 Sioux Falls Area Athletes Named Finalists for South Dakota Mr. and Miss Basketball
The 24 finalists for the South Dakota Mr. and Miss Basketball awards have been announced with 11 of the finalists being from the Sioux Falls metro area.
Each year Hansen Anderson Basketball names one boy and one girl as Mr. and Miss Basketball for their play during the season. They announce finalists for the award and honor them all during a luncheon. This year's event takes place at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls on Sunday, May 5 according to the Mitchell Daily Republic.
This year's finalists include 11 Sioux Falls metro area athletes. Brandon Valley had the most selected with four total. Those four included Danica Kocer, Trinity Law, Evan Talcott, and Carter Olthoff. Tea Area's Justin Hohn and Noah Freidel are both finalists after helping lead Tea to another Class A championship. Harrisburg is represented by Jeniah Ugofsky and Nick Hoyt. Mitchell Goodbary (Sioux Falls Christian), Jared Jaros (Sioux Falls Lincoln), and Awoti Akoi (O'Gorman) round out the Sioux Falls area athletes that are up for the awards.
Mr. Basketball 2019 Finalists:
- Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley
- Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley
- Sawyer Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery
- Kyler Meyer, Britton-Hecla
- Jacob Prouty, Clark-Willow Lake
- Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg
- Karst Hunter, Miller
- Alejandro Rama, Red Cloud
- Mitchell Goodbury, Sioux Falls Christian
- Jared Jaros, Sioux Falls Lincoln
- Justin Hohn, Tea Area
- Noah Freidel, Tea Area
Miss Basketball 2019 Finalists
- Lauren Sees, Avon
- Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley
- Trinity Law, Brandon Valley
- Michaela Jewett, Brookings
- Karly Gustafson, Ethan
- Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg
- Kamryn Heinz, Ipswich
- Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre
- Awoti Akoi, Sioux Falls O'Gorman
- Raven Cournoyer, Todd County
- Mattilynn Reiner, Tripp-Delmont/Armour
- Laurie Rogers, Warner
Last year's winners were Paiton Burckhard of Aberdeen Central and AJ Plitzuweit of Vermillion. More information regarding the award can be found here.