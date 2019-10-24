11 New Retailers Opening in the Empire Mall for the Holidays

As scary as it sounds, there are people already Christmas shopping, for that matter, I know some people that are done Christmas shopping. That's really frightening!

With the Christmas shopping season upon us yet again, the Empire Mall just announced a number of seasonal retailers setting up shop for the upcoming holiday season.

KSFY TV is reporting a total of eleven new retailers that are now open or plan to open in The Empire Mall through the Christmas shopping season.

The new holiday stores are:

Maria’s - A fashionable outerwear accessories store, located just outside of Banana Republic.

Painted by Prairie - A specialty boutique known for one-of-a-kind hand-painted and personalized items. Painted by Prairie can be found just off Center Court in front of Helzberg Diamonds.

Go! Calendars, Games & Toys - A store specializing in calendars, games, toys, puzzles and more. With two locations in the mall, between Zales and the food court and also in the Macy’s wing.

Hickory Farms - Hickory Farms is known for its hand-crafted, gourmet holiday gift baskets, delectable food trays and more. They can be found in the Macy’s wing near Ragstock.

Northern Lights - A store that specializes in beautifully framed artwork. Shoppers can find Northern Lights near the Sanford Children’s Play Area between Express and Finish Line.

Row House - A pop-up, located next to Coach and American Eagle Outfitters. People can stop by to learn more about the new boutique indoor rowing studio opening in Sioux Falls this winter.

Kozy Blankets - Need a new sports or character themed blanket? Chances are they will have what you're looking for. Kozy Blankets as a wide variety of soft warm blankets. They're located next to the Sanford Children’s Play Area across from Vision Works and will be opening in early November.

See’s Candies - Offering over 100 different candies and chocolates. You will be able to find gifts and treats for all occasions. See's Candies will be located near Santa and Ashcroft & Oak. Look for them to open in early November.

Beds & Beds - A locally owned company in Sioux Falls that specializes in mattresses. Beds & Beds will be opening a second location on November 1st in The Empire Mall near Pandora and Santa.

The Bee Hive - A South Dakota-owned business that features a variety of seasonal décor, floral arrangements, gifts and more. The Bee Hive expects to open November 1st in the Express wing between Finish Line and Bohme.

Juniper Apothecary - A store featuring a variety of chemical-free and natural bath products including bath bombs, sugar scrubs, and shower steamers as well as other body care products. Juniper Apothecary plans to open November 7th between Santa and bareMinerals in The Empire.

Source: KSFY TV