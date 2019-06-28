11 Awesome Things Happening in Sioux Falls This Weekend: June 28 – 30
Carnivals, poker runs, and a few early 4th of July celebrations will make this a great weekend to hang around Sioux Falls. Here's some great events you and the family will love.
SF Humane Society Bingo Night
B-I-N-G-O and Bingo was his name-O! The Sioux Falls Humane Society will hold a fun night of bingo on Friday (6/28) at Burnside Bingo, 1605 West Burnside Street. Games begins at 7:00 PM but come a little early for dobbers and training.
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience
Ladies and gentlemen, help us welcome Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience to the Levitt Shell on Friday night (6/28) at 7:00 PM. It's the inaugural year for the Shell and this is a great way to celebrate. Come back Saturday night (6/29) same time for Louis York and the Shindellas, and Galynn Lee at 5:00 PM Sunday (6/30)
4th of July Bash in Mt. Vernon
Mitchell Roofing is hosting an early 4th of July celebration with fireworks, food, and fun on Saturday (6/29) The party begins at 2:00 PM 2 ½ miles south and 4 miles west of the Mount Vernon exit 319. Look for signs. For more information, hit the title above.
Annabelle Comes Home
While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teen and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped inside the Annabelle doll. The horror film opens at the Century 14 and East Dawley Farms locations. Click the title for showtimes.
Farmers Market
Grab a cup of hot coffee and get your fresh vegetables, flowers, and fruits at the Farmers Market located at Falls park from 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday.
Moonlight movie: The Karate Kid
Wax on, wax off. Enjoy a free showing of the classic film, The Karate Kid at Fawick Park at dusk on Saturday night (6/29) You can buy snacks and beverages. Bring a blanket and learn some sweet karate moves, Danielson.
Ride For Survivors Poker Run
Let's ride for all families affected by suicide. Kick stands up at 12:30 PM Sunday (6/30) at J&L Harley Davidson with registration beginning at 11:30 AM. Door prizes, raffles and more planned for the run.
Humane Society Kiddie Carnival
Get to know some animals that are looking for a forever home and enjoy a carnival too. It happens Sunday at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society where you can take a tour, and ride a few rides. Click the title above to see some dogs that need homes. (Don't melt. They're cute) Oh, and Cal, the dog in the pic...needs a home, too.
Family Park Fishing
Saturday morning it's bobbers in the water for free fishing at Family Park. Fishing poles and bait will be supplied on a first–come, first–served basis from 9:00 AM - Noon. This program is a joint project of S.D. Game Fish & Parks, The Outdoor Campus, and SFPR.
Canaries Baseball
Watch the Sioux Falls Canaries take on the Milwaukee Milkmen - who will probably give a 2% effort - at the Birdcage Friday @ 7:05 PM, Saturday @ 6:05 PM, and Sunday @ 1:05 PM.
Bennie Does Bowie
In what could be the hidden gem of a show this weekend is a tribute group called Bennie and the Gents. They will perform a tribute to David Bowie at the Icon Lounge on Friday night (6/28). It costs $15 to get in with the doors opening at 7:00 PM.