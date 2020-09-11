11 Acre Heartland Country Corn Maze is Open With New Design

The corn throughout the Midwest is tall and looking good and it's time to take a stroll through a good maze. The stalks at the Heartland Country Corn Maze aren't quite as tall as a giraffe, but that's the design in this year's maze for you and your family.

Located Southeast of Harrisburg, the Heartland Country Corn Maze offers a great experience with shade tent seating for 40 and an on-site Concession Barn. There are restrooms on-site also. (Which will come in very handy before tackling The Haunted Maze in October!)

This year, the Heartland Country Corn Maze offers wider paths to make it easier to social distance. They will also hand out disposable maps and pencils so no need to return laminated maps to the shack. High traffic areas will be sanitized on a routine basis.

Once you're in the maze try to find 10 checkpoints that contain answers to the questions you'll be given before you set out. Find the hidden checkpoints and you get a free treat from the Concession Barn.

If you're up for a challenge you can check out the maze after sunsets and navigate through 11 acres with just the moon to guide you. But make sure to bring your flashlights.

Hours:

Friday 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Saturday 12:00PM - 9:00 PM

Sunday 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Admission is $8.00 and only $5.00 for ages 5 - 10.

One more thing, take cash or check...credit cards are a no-no out there.