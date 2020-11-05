10th Annual Feeding SD Thanksgiving Meal Drive Needs a ‘Hand Up’

Although almost everything about our current world has changed. The ways we live, work, recreate, shop, and interact have been altered in ways we would have found unimaginable 9 months, or so, ago.

One thing that never seems to change in the world- - is hunger. But organizations like Feeding South Dakota continue to work toward the goal of ending hunger in our state. This mission has always been a noble one, but in these times, they need the support of anyone who can help.

So many people and households have lost jobs, and income, because of the current health pandemic. People who may never have come forward to ask for help, or even needed to, are doing so this year.

Families already dealing with food shortages will find the holiday season even more stressful, with children out of school and access to food severely limited. That is another reason why Feeding South Dakota is asking everyone who can help, to give a hand up to friends and neighbors in need.

Their 10th Annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive is underway now and they are striving to be able to provide 2,100 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to South Dakotans struggling with hunger in the Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City areas.

A $20 online donation will provide a family of four with all they need for a wonderful Thanksgiving meal. Plus a couple who have been longtime Feeding South Dakota supporters are offering to match dollar for dollar up to $15,000 in donations.

You can also call in your donation at 605-335-0364, or drop off frozen turkeys and fixings at Feeding South Dakota at 4701 North Westport Avenue, from 8 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

The Sioux Falls Meal distribution will take place on Saturday, November 21, beginning at 8 AM and continuing through 10 AM, or until the meals are gone, at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

For more information, and to donate, see Feeding South Dakota online, on Facebook, or call 605-335-0364.