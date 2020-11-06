10,310 People Win Lottery By Playing 9-9-9

Predictable number patterns do not make good passwords, but apparently, they're lucky when it comes to winning a lottery drawing.

On the Election Day Pick 3 drawing in South Carolina, 10,319 people played the numbers 9-9-9 and won.

The payouts won't be jackpot levels, each winner is only expected to receive between $250 or $500, depending on how much money they paid out for their tickets. But overall the lottery will end up paying out $2.5 million for this drawing, according to officials.

Lottery officials say a triple number combination is the lottery's most played sequence and this drawing had 16 times the normal amount of winners.

Hitting on the numbers 9-9-9 isn't unheard of in South Carolina, in fact, it's happened ten times in the past.