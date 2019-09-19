100K for NBA G-League Showcase Champ

There will be a new format this year at the NBA G-League Winter Showcase. And a nice cash bonus for the winning team.

The Winter Showcase will be played in Las Vegas for the second consecutive year beginning December 19 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

This marque event will feature seeding the team’s 1-28 based on their record through the first 12 games of the G League season. The top four ranked teams will be placed into the Championship Bracket while the remaining 24 teams will be placed into six four-team brackets. All games at the Winter Showcase will continue to count toward regular season records.

The MGM Resorts NBA G League Winter Showcase has become a springboard to the NBA, with more than 60 players earning GATORADE Call-Ups during or immediately following the last 15 Showcases.

Sioux Falls Skyforce opens the 2019 season on the road Friday, November 8 at the Iowa Wolves.