10-Yr Old Hartford Boy Dies from Flu

A student who attended West Central Elementary school has died from complications related to the flu.

Fourth-grader Rylon Anderson died Sunday, according to West Central Superintendent Brad Berens. Anderson died after being admitted to a Sioux Falls hospital Friday with a case of Influenza A.

According to Dakota News Now, West Central's crisis team met Sunday night to discuss how to handle the situation. Berens sent a letter to staff about the death, saying the district is ready to assist those who knew Anderson as students will return to class Tuesday after the Presidents Day weekend.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Anderson family. The page says Rylon had a quote, "a heart of gold and was always the sweetest son, brother, family member and best friend" anyone could ask for.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the number of flu-related deaths in South Dakota had reached seven as of February 8, according to the most recent Department of Health weekly influenza summary. All of those deaths were people over age 50.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app