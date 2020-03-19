10 Touch Challenge Just the Thing for Bored Athletes, Kids

Who doesn’t have one spare roll of toilet paper? Ok, find that one person and lend it to them out of the sake of boredom for this challenge.

The 10 Touch Challenge is spreading. If you want to look past the spread of Coronavirus spread this and get in on the fun.

Since many high school, collegiate and pro athletes are sitting idle, and will do most anything to break up the monotony, pick up a stick, bat, and racket or use your imagination and join the party.

