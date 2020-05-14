10 Things You’re Doing At Work That You Shouldn’t Do At Work

So many people are working remotely during the COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic. It's been going on for weeks and hopefully, things are beginning to 'open up' and people can get back to their regular workplace.

But will the want to?

Zippia.com is a career source website and they did a survey of 2,000 people across the United States to find out how folks are spending their work time from home. Each respondent was asked to answer 6 questions about 'off-task' behavior during work hours.

What they found is interesting and maybe just a little bit concerning for employers.

You can read the entire article and results here. And it brings up the question, when everyone can come on back to the workplace...how many will want to?