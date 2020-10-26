10 Things You Need In Your Car This Winter

Most of the Sioux Empire experienced the first snowfall of the season...almost a little too early. It just goes to show that you never know what to expect when you're living in the midwest.

Since the weather could be so unpredictable during this time of the year, it's always best to always be prepared for anything. Based on personal experiences on the road for myself and for many of my co-workers, these are the ten items you should consider having in your car this winter. I also consulted with CarGurus just to see if the lists are comparable. For the most part, our lists are pretty similar including the fact we all agree that blankets are definitely a priority to keep in one's car!

Another helpful item I would add to this list is a Roadside Assistance Emergency Kit. This kit has a little bit of everything. Cable cords, screwdriver, working gloves, and more. It's like having a mini-mechanic shop in your trunk.

What emergency supplies do you have in your car? Are you prepared to travel this winter? What would you add to the list?