10 South Dakota Companies Make 2020 Fastest-Growing List

Doing business in this pandemic climate is proving very difficult for many companies. Despite that, some companies are standing out from the rest. Inc.com has come out with their 2020 list of “The 5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America”

Inc.com states that: “The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.”

It's not surprising that 10 South Dakota Businesses would make this 2020 List of Fastest-Growing Companies. Here are those South Dakota companies that received that distinction:

No. 1,967: VRC Metal Systems, Box Elder, 215 percent growth.

No. 2,296: MarketBeat, Sioux Falls, 182 percent growth.

No. 2,319: B9Creations, Rapid City, 180 percent growth.

No. 2,863: OmegaQuant, Sioux Falls, 139 percent growth.

No, 3,020: Vikor Teleconstruction, Sioux Falls, 130 percent growth.

No. 3,246: Fit My Feet, Sioux Falls, 116 percent growth.

No. 3,276: N2 Communications, Kyle, 115 percent growth.

No. 3,843: Weisser Distributing, Tea, 93 percent growth.

No. 4,447: Independent Trust Company of America, Rapid City, 73 percent growth.

No. 4,509: Expansion Capital Group, Sioux Falls, 70 percent growth.