My son and I had a great time rolling through Harrisburg for the big weekend celebrating including a really fun car show.

The weather was sunny and in the 80s. Perfect day for a Sno-Cone and a Breaking Burrito and a few carnival rides. Too Drunk to Fish were playing in the beer garden and the food trucks were on duty.

Here are 10 great hot rods that caught our attention.

